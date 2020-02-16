A reception for Cecilia Ann Plopper, 69, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Carroway Family Reception Room. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Cecilia was born January 5, 1951 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Cecil and Wanda Wenzel, and died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence.
Cecilia cherished the love of her life, Douglas Plopper, Sr. They were high school sweethearts and had been married for 52 years. Cecilia loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Although born and raised in Illinois, Douglas and Cecilia moved to Lufkin, Texas in 1981 and built a life with their three children. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Luce and husband Brig of Lufkin; son, Douglas Plopper, Jr. and wife Gail of Lufkin; and son, Shane Plopper of The Woodlands; grandson, Chase Luce and wife Lacey, grandson Chris Plopper and wife Shuling; grandson, Cody Plopper and wife Loren; grandson, Tre Luce and wife Lauren; and grandson, Trace Plopper. She also had five great-grandchildren, Griffin and Emma Jane Luce, Landyn and Kennedy Plopper and Riley Plopper. Her brothers and sisters, Ronald Wenzel, Mindy and Randy Barthol, and Doug and Kathy Wenzel were very special to her, as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Wanda Wenzel; and sister, Mary Conruex.
In lieu of flowers, she requests any memorial contributions to be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2909 E. Lufkin Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, where she was a member.
The family would like to express special thanks to Hospice in the Pines for the loving care given to Cecilia.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
