Alice Lorraine (Pullen) Lucas
Alice Lorraine (Pullen) Lucas died on November 1, 2019 in Denton, TX at the age of 88 surrounded by family members. She was a long-time resident of Lufkin where she spent many happy years with her husband, daughter, grandchildren, and dogs.
Lorraine’s love for crafting was all encompassing, and included hobbies such as sewing, crocheting, painting, and scrapbooking. Her favorite quote was, “Make it look good, or don’t make it at all!” She was a very devoted Christian who spoke often about how excited she was to be reunited with the Lord one day. Her greatest love was her daughter, Marilyn, followed closely by her four pound Chihuahua, Penny.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Lauren (Ford) Jones and Kasey (Ford) Pogue, her grandson-in-laws, Charles Jones and John Pogue, and numerous other family members who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Lucas, daughter, Marilyn (Lucas) Ford, and son-in-law, Thomas M. Ford.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the New Energy Cemetery in Belott Community in Houston County. For service time, please call the funeral home at 936-824-5020.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
