Effie Wolf Brock
Funeral services for Effie Wolf Brock, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Reverend Ronnie Frankens and Brother Gentry Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Brock was born June 29, 1933 in Houston County, Texas to the late Annie Lee (Smith) and Henry William Wolf, and died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Brock had resided in Lufkin since 2003, previously residing in Beaumont for 46 years. She was a homemaker, known for baking cakes in jars as a fund raiser for her church, which she dearly loved and supported. Mrs. Brock was a devoted member of Greater Love Tabernacle.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Winfred Brock of Lufkin; sons, Randle Brock and wife Jackie of Liberty, Rex Brock and wife Tracy of Lufkin; daughter, Carolyn Lynch and husband Michael “Vance” of Cleveland; grandchildren, Randa Sonier and husband Gerald, Mark Brock, Kristi Winfree, Tiffany Wheeler, Noah Brock, Christian Brock, and Brelin Brock; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Nola, Lincoln, and Eleanor Wheeler; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Nicholas Lockwood; sisters, Edna Cook and Lela Crenshaw; and brother, Luther Wolf.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
