Funeral services for Austin Christmas, 27, of Diboll will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Jarrod Christmas and Pastor David Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Austin was born April 7, 1992 in Lufkin, Texas to Loretta (Hawkins) and Gregory Christmas, and died Monday, February 10, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Austin was a lifelong resident of Diboll and was a deckhand for various boat companies. He was a phenomenal guitar player and was very philosophical about everything.
Survivors include his parents, Gregory and Loretta Christmas of Diboll; fiancée, CaSandra Delaney of Diboll; daughter, Allora of Diboll; son, TJ of Diboll; sister, Kaleigh Hensley and husband Chris of Diboll; brother, Jarrod Christmas and wife Chelsea of Livingston; paternal grandmother, Avanell Christmas of Bay City; nieces, Alli and Sydney Christmas, Gracie Hensley; nephew, Ace Hensley; uncle, Scott Hawkins of Austin; aunt, Sherri Christmas of Bay City; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Michael Worsham of Coleman; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hardy Christmas; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Wigley; maternal grandfather, Pat Hawkins; and aunt, Melissa Hawkins.
Pallbearers will be Matt Rives, Kameron McCollum, Chase Calhoun, Blake Thomas, Ezequiel Guerrero, and Michael Worsham.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.