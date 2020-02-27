Funeral services for Hillery Glenn “Candy” Havard, 89, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Forrest, Oscar Dixon, and Hershel Shoemaker officiating. A Masonic Graveside service will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Havard was born February 5, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Leamon Havard and Orell (Coker) Havard, and died Monday, February 24, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Havard served in the United States Air Force. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and worked as a millwright for Texas Foundries for 33 years. Mr. Havard was a Shriner and a 32nd Degree Mason, attending Lufkin Lodge No 669 AF & AM. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden.
Mr. Havard is survived by his daughter, Sondra Willoughby of Harleton, TX; daughter, Glenna Havard of North Richland Hills, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Randy Barrett of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Debbie Havard of Cleveland, TX; daughter, Gena Duhon of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Gary Bentley of Etoile; grandchildren, Shaine, Slade, Shelby, Crystal, Rainee, Tasia, Kyle, Kali, April, Samantha, Leslie, Angela, Chris, Dakota, and Katherine; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 36 years, Freddie Havard; son, Glenn Havard Jr.; daughter, Pam Johnson; son-in-law, Scott Ivey; brothers, Linwood Forrest, Hogue Forrest, and Winfred Havard; and sisters, Opal McDuffy and Juanita Pillsbury.
Pallbearers will be Hershel Shoemaker, Clayton Wallace, Jase Berry, Kyle Havard, Doug Cherry, Ryan Condra, Denny Kio, and Bryan Nelson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Olan Blake, Frank Locke, Larry Miller, Jack Havard, Jim Havard, Rabbit Griffen, and Reagan Kelsey.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.