Funeral services for Elbridge Garner “E.G.” Ratliff, 95, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Van Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Ratliff was born December 10, 1923 in Commerce, Texas to the late Molly (Feairl) and William Elbridge Ratliff, and died Sunday, September 22, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Ratliff had resided in Lufkin for 64 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from the United States Postal Service following 39 years of service. Mr. Ratliff was a letter carrier for the same route, Route 4, for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing and was known for his singing and particularly for giving recitations. Mr. Ratliff was a member of Herty Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda (Rodgers) Ratliff of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and John Worley of Nacogdoches, Linette and Keith Cockrell of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Reagan and Misty Ratliff of Lufkin; sons, David Ratliff of The Woodlands and Michael Johnson; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Colvin of Paris; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clayton Johnson; grandson, Jace Robertson; brother, Hardin A. Ratliff; and sisters, Elizabeth Garner and Christine Bullock.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
