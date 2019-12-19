Funeral services for Ted B. Adams, 82, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Mr. Adams was born October 30, 1937 in Center, Texas to the late Paschal and Marguerite Adams, and died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Adams was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and served in the Navy. Mr. Adams later became a hairdresser and worked at Omega House of Beauty in Houston, then moving to Lufkin and opening the Lemon Tree where he and his family ran the business for over 45 years. Mr. Adams was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Extended family survivors include aunts, Sue Hagler of Center, Marsha Askew of Nederland; uncle, Joe Wallace of Center; nieces, Kim Cox of Fulshear, Amy McClennen and Haley Beyer of League City; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Adams; parents, Paschal and Marguerite Adams; and brother; Hal Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
