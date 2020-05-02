Jimmy R. Dykes
Visitation for Jimmy R. Dykes, 70, of Crosby, Texas, a former resident of Zavalla, Texas, will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral home in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Dykes was born March 27, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of M. H. Dykes and Ruby Mae (Mooneyham) Dykes, and died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Baytown, Tx.
Mr. Dykes dearly loved his family. He was a good man, and an extremely hard worker.
Mr. Dykes is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rosie Marie (Zatopek) Dykes of Crosby, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Carol Hanson of Crosby, TX; son and daughter-in-law, James “Bubba” and Michele Dykes of Houston, TX; daughter, Mary “Sissy” Dykes of Baytown, TX; grandson and wife, Blake and Rebekah Hanson; granddaughter, Bianca Hanson; grandson, Brendon Dykes; grandson, Max Ainsworth-Dykes; 3 great-granddaughters; niece, Tonya Pyle; and brother, Billy Dykes of Zavalla;
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy Mott.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Junior Dykes, Darrell Dykes, Chris Runnells, Lenn Runnells, and Henry Williams
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
