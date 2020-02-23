Services for Rose Mary Scott, 86, of Longview, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church of Lufkin, with Reverend William Ricks officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Rose Mary was born April 12, 1933 in Tenaha, Texas, the daughter of the late Alberta (Watts) and Elijah Robertson. She passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in a Longview nursing facility.
Rose Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Lufkin. She was especially loved by her granddaughters, Donna and Shonna. A special thanks to both of them for their loving care.
Survivors include her husband, Elmo Scott of Huntsville; 3 sisters, Inez Dickerson of Cleveland, Delois Stansberry of Houston, and Louis Tolbert of Conroe; brother, Eddie Ray Fletcher of Cleveland; 2 stepdaughters, Angel Lamb of Huntsville and Linda Potts of Crockett. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her parents; son, Elijah Fredieu; brothers, Issac Robertson, Raythell Fletcher and Arthur Robertson; sisters, Shirley Zanders and Leatrice Mims.
Condolences may be offered at www.oakleymetcalf.com
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
