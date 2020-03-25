Private graveside services for Wm. Dennis Gardner, 58, of Huntington will be held in the Rocky Hill Cemetery with Reverend Tracy Lane officiating.
Mr. Gardner was born September 28, 1961 in Jasper, Texas to the late Juanita (Harris) and William Narry Gardner, and died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Gardner was a surveyor for multiple surveying companies. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed gardening and loved being outdoors, hanging out in the shade with friends and family. He loved Harleys and was a member of the Wyoming Biker Association. Mr. Gardner was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his children, Brandy Renie Knight, Elyjah Jay Gardner, Kassie Marie Gardner, Andrew Joseph Mair, Nicolas Ngo, and Rachel Dawn Barfield; 13 grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and James Simmons; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Paul and Janice Dean Gardner; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Jay and Elizabeth Gardner, Andrew and Julia Harris; and nephew, James Lynn Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Chester Gammons, Bob Harrington, Pat Morehead, Joe Paul Rogers, John Bryan, and James Colter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesus Perez and Al Hargraves.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
