William Leon “Butch” Tidwell
Memorial services for William Leon “Butch” Tidwell, 74, of Burke, will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Keith Burnette officiating.
Mr. Tidwell was born October 16, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late A.L. “Snuffy” and Ruth (McKinney) Tidwell, and died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Tidwell retired from Lufkin Industries after working there for 35 years. He enjoyed playing baseball and football when he went to Lufkin High School. Mr. Tidwell also enjoyed hunting, mowing, and the company of his dog. He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Mr. Tidwell was a member of Burke Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and KaCe (Woods) Tidwell of Lufkin; son, William Ashley Tidwell; grandson, James Cody Tidwell; great-grandson, James Jet Tidwell; along with numerous other grandchildren; and cousin and husband, Suzanne and Rodney Norris of Tyler.
Mr. Tidwell was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Marie and W.O.(Zero) Lewis and Tom and Louise McKinney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Tidwell, Andrew Bass, Lane Bass, and Alfred Johnson.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.