Memorial services for Larry Hart, 70, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cody Craig and Pastor Ed Fisher officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hart was born May 18, 1949 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the son of the late Arngie Lee (Brewer) and Henry Bernard Hart. He died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mr. Hart had resided in Lufkin for a year and was a previous resident of Crockett. He was a retired Chaplain for the Texas Department of Corrections following 18 years of service.
Mr. Hart graduated from Southside High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he was an athlete. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University, he worked toward a Master’s degree and was a dedicated student of the Bible. Mr. Hart also enjoyed working in his yard.
Mr. Hart’s life was committed to serving God. He was known as a walking example of the power of God. He was a humble man, always looking for the next spiritual mountain to climb in ministry. He never knew how many people respected and revered him.
Survivors include his wife, Seleta Hart of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Cory Smith of Baytown, Tina and Greg Pratt of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Lara and David Hollister of Quincy, California; sons and daughter-in-law, Will and Cynthia Pounds of Lufkin, Lance Pounds of Lufkin; grandchildren, Solomon Miller and wife Alanis, Greyson Miller, Wyatt Hollister, Anna Hollister, Caleb White, Caroline Pounds, Haydon Pounds, Ellisyn Smith, and Emerson Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Bill Shaffer, Berna Dean and Bill Inklebarger, Gail Burnett, all of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Susan Hart of Mansfield, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Don Ray Hart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home just prior to the memorial service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
