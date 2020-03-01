July 24, 1931 – February 28, 2020
Funeral services for Charlotte Gwendolyn “Gwen” Wallace Ray, 88, of Corrigan, Texas, will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church in Corrigan, Texas with Bro. Buster Grigg and Bro. Royce Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Barnum, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the First Baptist Church in Corrigan, Texas.
Mrs. Ray was born July 24, 1931 in Barnum, Texas to parents, Melvin E. Wallace and Eunice (Barclay) Wallace, and passed away February 28, 2020 in Corrigan, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Edward Ray; brother, Robert “Bobby” Wallace; son-in-law, John David Lee; brother-in-law and wife, J.C. and Opal Ray; sister-in-law, Faye Merriman Love; and brother-in-law, Author “Preacher” Ray. During her life, Mrs. Ray was an avid horseman, hunter, basketball player, and tennis player. She attended the University of Houston and graduated with her Bachelor’s in Nursing. After college, Mrs. Ray worked at the Corrigan Hospital, and was the night supervisor at Lufkin Memorial Hospital for 20 years. Later, she took a position with the Texas Department of Health were she retired after 20 years. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star and an active member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ray Lee of Burke; son, David Ray and wife, LaDonna of Corrigan; grandchildren, Shawn Brandenburg and wife, Brittany, Melissa Brandenburg Lopez and husband, Larry, Lindsay Ray Wright and husband, Justin, and Lauren Ray Hubbard and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Senior Airman Dylan Waldrep and wife, Emma, Michael Alex Simmons, Allie Gwyn Wright, Hadilyn Haize Hubbard, and Hartleigh Hope Hubbard; brother, Burleson Taylor Wallace of Lufkin; sister, Virginia Lee Wallace Duncan of Barnum; sister-in-law, Odell Ray Plummer of Lufkin; nieces, Carla Purvis, Cheryl Wallace, and Charlotte Stephens; nephew, Robert Duncan; and special friend, Cornelius Mitchell; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Dylan Waldrep, Justin Wright, Matt Hubbard, Shawn Brandenburg, Robert Duncan, Cornelius Mitchell
Honorary Pallbearers: Raymond Wallace, Anthony Page
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Edward Ray Scholarship Fund - Corrigan High School, 504 S. Home St., Corrigan, Texas 75939; or to the Jerry Ray Vocal Scholarship Fund c/o Angelina College, PO Box 1768, Lufkin, Texas 75902-1768, or to the First Baptist Church, 103 N. Collins, Corrigan, Texas 75939.
