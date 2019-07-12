Alfred Navarro, Sr.
Services for Alfred Navarro, Sr., 72, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Alfred was born March 27, 1947 in McAllen, Texas, the son of the late Gloria (Rios) and Antonio Navarro. He passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in a local hospital.
Alfred was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines from 1966 to 1969 and was the proud recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Rifle Marksmanship Badge.
Alfred was retired from Lufkin Industries as a foreman following 35 years of employment. He served as Commander in Chief at the VFW for more than 10 years, performing community services and helping with fundraising, the carnivals, dances, bingo games and much more. He enjoyed fishing, going to Ellen Trout Zoo; crossword puzzles and keeping up with news on FOX, CNN and CSPN. Alfred was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ludin Navarro of Lufkin; sons, Alfred Navarro Jr. and wife Cynthia of Lufkin, J. C. Navarro and wife Rayla; Eric Navarro and wife Ana of Lufkin, and Alfred Navarro, Jr. of McAllen; daughters, Leslie (Navarro) Staats and husband Brent of Fort Worth, Maria Guadalupe “Lupita” (Navarro) and husband Eloy Paz Garcia of Edinburg, Idaho, Leticia (Navarro) Garcia and husband Carlos of Edinburg, Gina Navarro of Pharr and Daisy Navarro of McAllen/Kingsburg, California; grandchildren, Rebecca L. Navarro, Natalie D. Navarro, Valerie Navarro, Ethan R. Navarro, Jose Sarmiento, Logan Navarro, Nathaniel Navarro, Adan K. Navarro, Esabella R. Navarro, Finn H. Navarro, Leah E. Garcia, Carlos Garcia Jr., Roberto Ramirez III, Gabriel A. Sandoval, Christina R. Gunn, Jason M. Gunn, Aisha S. Navarro, Anpherny A. Navarro, and Ava L. Navarro along with several great-children, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Felix Ayla, Alfred Navarro, Jr., J. C. Navarro, Eric Navarro, Brent M. Staats, Alex Tellez, Carlos Garcia and Sem Trejo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Navarro, Ethan R. Navarro and Adan K. Navarro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
