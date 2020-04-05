Private graveside services for Mary Lee Dunn, 67, of Lufkin will be held in Gann Cemetery with Brother Jerry Newton and Brother Bobby Whisenant officiating.
Ms. Dunn was born December 26, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Georgia Mae (White) and Robert Dell Dunn, and died Friday, April 3, 2020 in a local hospital.
Ms. Dunn resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Texas Department of Protective Services for 40 years. Ms. Dunn was a member of Allentown Congregational Methodist Church.
Survivors include her nephews, Zachary Ty Dunn and Benjamin Cox and wife Brittany, all of Lufkin; and her “special boys”, David Newton and wife Kymber of Leonard, Stephen Newton and wife Lana of Bells, Daniel Newton and wife Jennifer of Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Benton Dunn.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
