Charles W. Dailey
Private graveside services for Charles W. Dailey, 74, of Lufkin, will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Dailey was born April 17, 1945, and died April 1, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
John Dupree
Services for John Dupree, 69, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Dupree died April 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
James Gaylord Love
Services for James Gaylord Love, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Love was born July 18, 1949, in Irumagawa, Saitama, Japan, and died March 26, 2020.
