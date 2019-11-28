Memorial services for Jack Willson, 51, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mardy Guidry officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Willson was born October 16, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Elizabeth Lorrine (Lindsay) and Frank Marcellas Willson, and died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Willson was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He enjoyed fishing, and spent his career driving for a number of trucking companies. He particularly preferred “Heavy-Haul”.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Helen and Donnie Neil and Jean Byars, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Deborah Willson of Diboll; and numerous nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny Elvin Willson.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
