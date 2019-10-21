Dovie Bennett
Dovie Bennett, age 94, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Jacksonville.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o’clock in the morning Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Bro. David Hallum will officiate. Ms. Bennett will be laid to rest at 2p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Lufkin.
Visitation will begin on Monday, October 21, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Bennett family from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Dovie was born June 16, 1925 in Neches, TX to John Henry and Evie Bertha (Fletcher) Hassell.
She attended Afton Grove Baptist Church and was formerly employed as a doctor’s assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Henry and Evie Hassell; husband, Howard Bennett; son, Benny Bennett; sister, Adalene Scritchfield; and a brother, Kiper Dale Hassell.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gloria Marsh of DeSoto; siblings, Henry Hassell of Longview, Lurline Stone and Judy McNeill, both of Jacksonville, Nell Hamilton of Alto, Evie Jean Lazenby of Nova Scotia, Canada, and Daphne Bennett and husband Bill of Palestine. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Burleson and husband Greg; three great-grandchildren Peter, Alex and Lan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
