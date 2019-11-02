Richard A. McDonald
Services for Richard A. McDonald, 61, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. McDonald died Nov. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Willie Mae Sides
Services for Willie Mae Sides, 99, of Wells, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Sides was born Oct. 14, 1920, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in a local nursing facility.
Ola Mae Squire
Services for Ola Mae Squire, 88, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born Sept. 23, 1931, and died Oct. 31, 2019.
Terry ‘Bear’ White
Services for Terry “Bear” White, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Mr White was born April 25, 1954, in Diboll and died Oct. 30, 2019, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
