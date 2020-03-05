Memorial services for Iris Lucille (Stoner) Reddy, 86, of Cypress, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the PineCrest Retirement Community Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating.
Iris Reddy was born January 30, 1934 in Richmond County, Ohio to the late Bushnell Leroy Stoner and Lela Mae (Wolfe), and died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her new home in Cypress, Texas.
Nurses Prayer:
Let me dedicate my life today in the care of those who come my way. Let me touch each one with a healing hand, and the gentle art for which I stand. And then tonight when the day is done, let me rest in peace, if I have helped just one.
As I go home to meet my maker and my wonderful husband of 55 years, Lord please know that I am deeply humbled to be invited into your fold.
Iris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lufkin, Texas. She helped start and was a Charter Member of St. Andrew by the Sea in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was a retired RN from the Office of Donald W. and Donald L. Dewald, in Mansfield, Ohio having been employed by them for 32 years. Iris graduated as an RN from Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing in 1960, now Ashland University. She graduated from Union High School in 1951, now Crestview High School. She was a member of the United States Power Squadron, and along with Richard, helped teach safe boating, was Staff/Commander in Ships Store, and Past Commander of Perdido Bay Power Squadron in Lillian, Alabama. Iris married Richard in 1962. They lived in Mansfield, Ohio, Lake Erie, and Lillian, Alabama before moving to Lufkin, Texas in 2009. She then moved to Cypress in 2020.
Survivors include son, Steven Alan Reddy and wife Cindy of Cypress, Texas; granddaughters, Shelby Gordon and husband Anson, Shannon Rose and husband Jereomy; great-grandsons, Ethan and Dylan Gordon; great-granddaughters, Sadie and Emilee Rose; and brother, Robert Dean Stoner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bushnell Leroy Stoner and Lela Mae (Wolfe); grandson, Bryan Alexander Reddy in 1979; her husband, Richard L. Reddy in 2017; and brother, Richard Lyle Stoner in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PineCrest Retirement Community, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family of Iris Reddy would like to thank the nurses and staff at PineCrest Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing for their care. We also especially want to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital Medical Center Houston, Cypress Assisted Living, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and care during her final days.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
