Joyce Cook Ferguson
Funeral services for Joyce Cook Ferguson, 86, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Duane Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Ferguson was born June 18, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Hattie (Norris) and Norris Jack Cook, and died Monday, May 4, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Ferguson was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She worked as a Nurse Aide for 20 years at Lufkin State School and Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Bobby Ferguson and wife Kathy of Lufkin, Gail Rayborn and husband Gene of Diboll, Wayne Ferguson of Colorado, Janice Chauvin of Lufkin, Richard Lee Ferguson and wife Penny of Trinity, Connie Price and husband Dean of Apple Springs; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Headrick and husband James of Central; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John R. Ferguson; son, Dan Ferguson; and brothers, James Cook and Norris Cook, Jr.
Pallbearers will be David “Bo” Jones, Micheal James, Bryant Chauvin, John Chauvin, Clayton Price, Aaron Ferguson, and Cobe Simmons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.