Memorial service for Charles D. “Charlie” Rye, 90, of Lufkin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Angelina Church of Christ with Doyle Bruce, Scout Betz, and Hershel Bearden officiating.
Mr. Rye was born May 31, 1929 in Lufkin to the late Gladys (Strain) and Henry Rye and passed from this life October 13, 2019 in a local hospice facility. He was a member of Angelina Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He was a 61 year member of the Dallas local #59/#20 of the IBEW, and traveled extensively in his occupation. After retirement, he and his wife, Joan, traveled several years with the Sojourners helping to build churches. He dedicated his last few years volunteering with Hospice in the Pines, CASA, and Woodland Heights Medical Center. He also taught many Bible study groups and worked in the Prison Ministry.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Terry Allen and Susan and Wayne Bickley; sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Dianne Rye and Curtis and Brenda Rye; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; sisters, Gladys Tunnell and Joyce Bryan; and brother, Phillip Rye.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue; Lufkin, TX 75904; www.hospiceinthepines.org.
