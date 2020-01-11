Meredith Lynn Jackson was born to Francis and Jack Jackson on July 4th, 1954 in Dallas Texas. She passed away on Sunday January 5th in Winnie Texas. She was married to Jack May and had two children Jill Flournoy Groze and Timothy Joseph May. She graduated from Lamar University and worked as a X-Ray Technician for many years. She remarried to Larry Frazier after her first husband passing. She was a music lover and passed that along to her children. She became a devoted Christian later in her life and enjoyed going to church. She has two sisters Carol Gallier and Elaine Hime. She is also survived by her children Jill and Tim, her 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
