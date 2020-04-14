Kenneth Wayne Barry Jr.
Private graveside services for Kenneth Wayne Barry Jr., 48, of Lufkin, will be at Concord Cemetery. He was born May 20, 1971, and died April 13, 2020, in Lufkin. Mr. Barry will lay in state from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Shafer Funeral Home.
M. Martin Houser
Graveside services for M. Martin Houser, 77, of Lufkin will be in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches. Mr. Houser was born June 15, 1942, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and died April 12, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
