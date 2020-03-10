Funeral services for Roy Verril Hassell, 91, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Hassell was born May 19, 1928 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Pearl (Adams) and Roy Hassell, and died Monday, March 9, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Hassell resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the paper mill following 50 plus years of employment. Mr. Hassell enjoyed working in his yard and tinkering in his shop. He also had a small farm. Mr. Hassell was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie (Hurst) Hassell of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Rory and Barbara Hassell, Radd and Rena Hassell, Ryan and Teresa Hassell, all of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Tanya and Michael Parker, Tarra and Lynn Glaze, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Royen V. Hassell, Rielly V. Hassell, Katelyn E. Hassell, Teppa Byers, Tempestt Parker, Zac Hassell, Miceala Hassell, Sarah Glaze, Nicolas Glaze, and Radd Hassell, Jr., all of Lufkin; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lavetta Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Hassell’s grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.