Private family graveside services for Mikel Morgan Massey, 73, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Glendale Cemetery. Mr. Massey was born December 1, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas. He was sealed for time and all eternity to Leslie Ann Knackstedt on November 23, 1971 in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. He is the son of the late Harriette Anthonette (Flournoy) and Cadell Elmer Massey. He passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. Massey had resided in Lufkin for the past two years, and previously lived in Lindale, Texas, Trumbull, Connecticut, Boise, Idaho, Lake Oswego, Oregon, and DeRidder, Louisiana. He was the retired Chief Financial Officer for Fraser Papers and had also served in finance leadership for Boise Cascade. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Accounting. Mr. Massey had a passion for doing genealogy and Temple work. He was lovingly known as “Po” by his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Massey was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in the church. He served as a Bishop in Rosepine, Louisiana, as High Councilor, Young Men’s President, and as a Stake Presidency Counselor.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Ann Knackstedt Massey of Lufkin; children and their spouses, Samantha Ann Cousins and husband Steven of Trumbull, Connecticut, Sarah Adell White and husband Russel of Huntsville, Texas, Mikel Christian Matthew Massey and wife Rachella of Lufkin, Texas, Suzanne Anthonette Titchenal and husband Andrew of Fair Oaks, California, and Diana Frances Quintero and husband Angel of Salem, Utah; grandchildren, Ben, Max and Molly Cousins, Masey, Hannah, Emma, Olivia and Amelia White, Cassidy, Abigail, Ella and Charli Massey, Cub Titchenal, Stella and Penelope Quintero; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law, Gerald Christian Franklin Knackstedt and Anna Francis King Knackstedt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LDS Philanthropies Missionary Fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints online at: give.lds.org/missionaryfund
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
