Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Lawson, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Bergman officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Mr. Lawson was born August 5, 1945 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Sarah Francis (Shaw) and Henry Lewis Lawson, and died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Lawson was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After 33 years of service, he retired from Lufkin Industries as a Material Manager. Mr. Lawson was an avid outdoorsman and he loved hunting and fishing. He was also an expert marksman. He will be remembered as being the biggest jokester around. Mr. Lawson was a member of Herty Church of Christ.
Survivors include his brother, J.D. Lawson of Lufkin; sister, Doris Simms of Lufkin; brother, Henry Lawson, Jr. and wife Betty of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Jean Lawson of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Darlene Lawson, David Lawson and wife Bettye, Phillip Lawson and wife Oralia, Sharon Lawson Brooks and husband Stacey, Karen Lawson Pinner and husband Jeff, James Simms and wife Tammy, Jennifer Simms Reynolds and husband Delbert Brenda Ondras and husband Joel, Loyd Dearing and wife Kaylyn, and Sarah Kay Lawson; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Delmar Lawson, sister, Louise Dearing; brothers-in-law, W.D. Dearing and Jimmy Simms; sister-in-law, Louella Lawson; nephews, Randy Lawson and Tommy Lawson; niece, Debra Lawson; and great-nephew, Jacob Pinner.
Pallbearers will be David Lawson, Phillip Lawson, James Simms, Shane Lawson, Justin Lawson, and Agustus Pinner.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Dancler Lawson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Brandy Durrett and Cherita Ferguson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
