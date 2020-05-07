Funeral services for Ola Mae (Denman) Gordon, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Gordon was born April 4, 1934 in the Rocky Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Margaret (Ferris) and James William Denman, and died Monday, May 4, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Gordon was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. Mrs. Gordon was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed bowling, cards, crafts, and family gatherings. Mrs. Gordon was a member of Highway Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Annelies Burnley of Lufkin, Terry Lynn Burnley and Jerry Glenn Burnley, both of La Porte; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles “Charlie” Gordon; three sisters; and four brothers.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Burnley, Terry Burnley, Mike Hall, James Hurd, Jordan White, and Dawayne McKinney.
The family extends special thanks to Southland Rehabilitation and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Gordon.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.