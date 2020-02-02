Patricia Pattison Allen, 94, of Nacogdoches, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Nacogdoches. Private services were held prior to Mrs. Allen being laid to rest beside her husband, Dr. James I. Allen at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Nacogdoches.
Patricia Pattison Allen was born in Mansfield, Louisiana on December 27, 1925, the daughter of Clyde and Bertha Pattison
She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1942. She then enrolled in Louisiana State University and graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. While there, she became a member of Chi Omega social sorority and Sigma Alpha Iota, a national honorary music fraternity. She later attended Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated in 1965 with her Master of Arts degree in history. While attending SFASU, she became a member of Kappa Delta Phi and Phi Alpha Theta s.
Patricia was a very devoted member of First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches. Her faithful love of God was evident in her life and she loved her church and church family. The dedication to Christ was extraordinary and upon meeting her, she immediately poured out her love of Jesus. She was an original member of the Fireside Sunday School class and made many lasting friends during her tenure as a member.
Patricia was the perfect example of a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her life was filled with joy and happiness and her pain and struggles were taken with great poise. Her children and grandchildren knew they could forever depend on her to be their guiding light and never passed up the chance to tell them she loved them. Her love of family was only surpassed by the love of her Savior. She saw so much during her 94 years, but her great outlook stood firm. Having a good attitude and a fighting spirit was what she wanted for her family, and she not only said it, but she lived it.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Ann Harris and husband, Skip of Lufkin; grandchildren, Emmett Allen Pack and wife Lisa of Garrison, Stacy Ann Pack King and husband, Paul of Waco, Jeffrey Allen and James I Allen III; great grandchildren, Grayce King, Kaley King, Jamie Ann Pack, Emmett Allen Pack, Jr, Avery Pack, John Paul Johnsen and Malachi Johnsen; and sister, Sally Bagley of Blanchard, Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James I. Allen; daughter, Mary Allen Angel; sons, Pat Allen and Jim Allen; grandson, Thomas Angel; parents, Walter and Bertha Pattison; sisters, Elizabeth Whitehurst and husband, Bobby and Margaret McLaurin and husband, J.C.; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Bagley.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church Building Fund at 411 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961.
The Allen family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
