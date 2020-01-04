Maci Annette Fountain
Services for Maci Annette Fountain, 21, of Broaddus, will be at 3 p.m. today at Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus. Interment will be in Broaddus Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the church. She was born Dec. 30, 1998, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died Jan. 1, 2020, in Broaddus. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Ray Neal
Services for Ray Neal, 80, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington. Mr. Neal died Jan. 3, 2020, in Huntington.
Kathryn “Kat” “Nana” Pleasant
Services for Kathryn “Kat” “Nana” Pleasant, 63, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sand Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Pleasant was born Jan. 31, 1956, and died Jan. 2, 2020, in a Tyler hospital.
Willie Lee Robison
Services for Willie Lee Robison, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Robison died Jan. 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kenneth "Bulldog" Wars
Services for Kenneth "Bulldog" Wars, 71, of San Augustine, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Wars was born May 25, 1948, and died Jan. 2, 2020, in San Augustine.
