Graveside services for Leila Raye Perkins Smith will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Wheeler Cemetery in Corrigan with Bro Jerry Chandler officiating. Mrs. Smith was born November 13, 1950 in Camden, Texas the daughter of Robbie Raye (Brett) and Grady Perkins. She passed away into her heavenly Father's arms at her residence on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Billy Wayne Smith; sons, Curtis Wayne and Scotty Smith of Corrigan; Grandsons Trinity "Tubby" Smith of College Station, Texas, Wesley Smith of Corrigan, Texas and Dalton Smith of Centerville, Texas; brother-n-law and sister-n-law, Danny & Florence Smith of Mason, Texas; brother-n-law, Jerry Smith of LaPorte, Texas and sister-n-law, Linda Kay Smith of Ft. Worth, Texas. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robyn Michelle Smith and sister, Peggy Miller. Pallbearers will be Scotty, Trinity, Wesley, Danny, Jerry and Billy Smith. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening at the Family Life Center, First Baptist Church Corrigan, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Ave., Lufkin Texas 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of All Families Mortuary, Burke, Texas. www.allfamiliesmortuary.com
