Laverne Grimes
Services for Laverne Grimes will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the chapel. Mrs. Grimes was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Lufkin and died July 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Ralph Wayne Ridinger
Services for Ralph Wayne Ridinger, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Ridinger died Aug. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.