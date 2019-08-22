Jeremy Lee Blangger
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jeremy Lee Blangger, age 35 born on September 22, 1983 our beloved son, brother, grandson, family member and friend passed suddenly on Saturday, August 3, 2019 while in the hospital.
Jeremy was everything you think of when you hear “Texas born and bred” He has always had a passion for being outdoors and living a simple life. Those who knew him, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
In keeping with Jeremy’s loving and generous spirit he gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. His organs have restored life’s promise to many families.
Jeremy will be missed everyday by his Father, Vernon Blangger; his Mother, Tisha Mayton; brothers and sisters Adam McDaniel, Sarah Blangger, Sierra Erwin, Alvin Blangger; his grandparents Al and Clara Blangger and his grandmother, Linda Johnson. As well as loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many great friends.
We Know Jeremy is now with his Nanny and Pop, Smith and Maurine Meredith; His Pappaw; Jesse Johnson and his Uncle David; David Blangger, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday August 24 at 11 am at Grace Baptist Church 8319 FM 2021 Lufkin, TX 75904 with Bro. Elton Musick officiating.
