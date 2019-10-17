Funeral services for Maurine G. Moncrief, 90, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Kenneth Young and Bro. Paul Mettlen officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Huntington.
Mrs. Moncrief was born January 17, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Homer H. Greenville and Naomi (Jordan) Greenville, and died Monday, October 14, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Moncrief was of the Pentecostal faith and was very active in her church. She worked as a loan officer at Southland Federal Credit Union in Lufkin for 20 years. In her spare time Mrs. Moncrief enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dell and Jerry Sawyer of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Carol “Boo” and Rodney Steed of Kennard; grandson and wife, Jason Sawyer and Meta Henty of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Cody and LeAnn Duncan of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Shonna and Justin Wigley of Huntington; granddaughter, Brandi Rogers of Kennard; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Glen Wallace of Lufkin.
Mrs. Moncrief was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years, Adell Moncrief; sister, Virginia Greenville; and son-in-law, Lynn Duncan.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sawyer, Cody Duncan, Levi Duncan, Justin Wigley, Matthew Wigley, and Jack Null.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
