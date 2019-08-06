Richard “Bill” West
A private family memorial service for Richard “Bill” West, 65, of Lufkin will be held at a later date in Oklahoma. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. West was born February 27, 1954 in Ada, Oklahoma to the late Betty (McCoin) and Bill West, and died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. West received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Oklahoma and was a Computer Accountant, last employed with Baan. He loved OU football, and sports in general. He often spent time working with the Boy Scouts. He loved spending time with his family and most of all he loved his children.
Survivors include his son, John West of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Ginger Potter of Bandera; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lisa West; and sister, Candy West.
