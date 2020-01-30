Graveside services for Evalena “Aunt Lena” Myres, 101, of Zavalla, will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Rockland Cemetery south of Zavalla with Joe Evans officiating.
Mrs. Myres was born February 2, 1918 in Browndell, Texas, the daughter of the late Preston Powell and Mattie (Lowe) Powell, and died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Huntington.
Mrs. Myres enjoyed cooking, especially at family get-togethers. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Myres is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Hubert Earl and Janis Miller of Sun City, AZ; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Myres; son, Jerry Powell Miller; and sister, Judy Jacobs.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.