Don Michael Gann
Funeral services for Don Michael Gann, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Brother Dwayne McLelland officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Gann was born December 16, 1939 in Houston, Texas, the son of Nat Delbert Gann and Emma Lee (Pugh) Gann, and died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Lufkin, Tx.
Mr. Gann was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on September 9th, 1956 and served faithfully until the day of his passing. Don delivered mail for the US Postal System for 40 years in Galena Park, TX, and then went on to work for Brookshire Brothers in Lufkin for 11 more years after retiring. His greatest joy in life was helping others to learn about Jehovah and his son Jesus, and teaching about God’s Kingdom through his ministry work. Don also had a love for baseball, football, but most of all his family. He was always overjoyed to spend time with his beloved children and grandchildren. In his ministry work and daily life, he was a true friend to everyone he met. He is remembered for his kindness, generosity, and abundance of love for all those he knew and for all that were fortunate enough to know him.
Mr. Gann is survived by his wife of 37 years, Connie Sue Gann, his brother, Ronald Lynn Gann (Carolyn), his sons, Michael Gann and Rocky Tippit (Tracy) and his daughters, Tamra Gann-Curry (Michael), Vicki Tippit, Angela Gantt (Adrian), and Emily Tippit, granddaughters Katelyn Gann, Tyler Tippit, Emily Wyoming Tippit, Victoria McDonald, grandsons Michael Patrick Gann, Aiden Gantt, Liam Gantt, Caleb Tippit, Seth Tippit, and great-granddaughter Adelyn Vinson.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Emma Lee (Pugh) and Nat D. Gann.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Tippit, Caleb Tippit, Aiden Gantt, David Gann, Steven Gann, and Michael Gann Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Liam Gantt, Seth Tippit, Dustin Banks, Shawn Sweetwood, Jason Sweetwood, Cameron Sweetwood, and Jason Riley.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
