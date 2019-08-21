Charlie Mullins
Funeral services for Charlie Mullins, 80, of Diboll will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Mullins was born September 15, 1938 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Polly Ina (Breazeale) and Thomas H. Mullins, and died Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Mullins had resided in Diboll most of his life. He retired from TxDOT following many years as a truck driver. Mr. Mullins was a member of Pine Valley Congregational Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Delisa and Ricky Allen of Goat Hill, Vicky Mullins of Diboll, Melissa and Jimmy Dale Jones of Beulah; grandchildren and spouses, Lee Wes and Desirae Allen, J.C. Allen, Hannah and Noah Tullos, Brody and Tori Wilder, Cassidy Wilder, Anthony Jones, Sara and Caylan Bailey, and Stephen Badeaux; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Alta Sharry of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Ruth Mullins of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nora (Mettlen) Mullins; daughter, Rhonda Charlene Mullins; brothers, Howard Mullins and Lee Frank Mullins; and special friend, Gladys Mettlen.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, Texas 77230-0630.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
