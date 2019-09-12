A Celebration of Life memorial service for Johnny Lee “John Boy” Walton, 58, of Highlands will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 loving father and friend, Johnny Lee “John Boy” Walton lost his battle against Chronic Cirrhosis. He passed peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin.
Johnny was born June 14, 1961 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Edna (Johnson) and Billy Paul Walton. He was the fifth child out of eight children. He attended Lufkin ISD and graduated from MCA Tech with a CDL in Transportation and was also certified in small engine repair. He married his high school sweetheart, Maryann, while they were in their late teens. Ten years later they welcomed their baby girl, Mindy, into their lives. After a few years, Johnny and Maryann decided to amicably split but remained friends. Johnny then moved to the coast to be closer to his family and to pursue a new career with Venture Transportation as a truck driver. Johnny continued to work in the transportation industry through 1999, until ultimately becoming disabled due to a work injury. Johnny continued living in Highlands post disability.
Johnny never met a stranger. He was truly a very caring and compassionate person, and always put the needs of others before his own. A very descriptive and great storyteller, and a true friend to all. If you had a problem, Johnny had a solution. He really enjoyed boat riding, fishing, crabbing, hunting, and all the beauties of nature. His warm personality, wealth of selflessness and friendly smile will be sorely missed by all.
Johnny is survived by his beloved daughter, Mindy (Walton) Pettit and son-in-law Deryl Pettit of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Godchild, Desirae Temple of Huntington; former wife, Maryann Temple and her spouse Nathan Renfro of Huntington; and sisters, Kari Walton, Kay (Walton) Morris, and Kimi (Walton) Summerlin, all of Baytown.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Paul Walton and Edna (Johnson) Walton; and brothers, Billy Buck Walton, Cecil Walton, Steven Walton, and Wesley Walton.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
