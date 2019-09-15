April 12, 1919 – September 7, 2019
Frances Williams McKinzie passed away on September 7, 2019 at Rio Terra Senior Living in New Braunfels, Texas. Frances was born in Garrison, Texas on April 12, 1919, the oldest of three children of Lessie L. and Pearl Williams.
Frances graduated from Garrison High School in 1935 and attended Stephen F. Austin College (SFA) in Nacogdoches TX, graduating in 1938 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Home Economics and a certification to teach. In 1950, she received her Masters of Education from SFA.
Frances started her career with the National Youth Administration (NYA) in Nacogdoches, Texas, as she was too young to teach. During her tenure at NYA, she met her future husband, Davis McKinzie, and they married in 1939 and moved to Lufkin, Texas. Davis was drafted during World War II, and she went back to work for the NYA in Brenham, Texas until the project was phased out because of the war. She worked for a short time in Orange, Texas and then moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to work as a dietician at Tri State Hospital.
In 1945, Davis was discharged, and Frances and Davis returned to Lufkin. Frances was hired as a substitute teacher in the Home Economics department at Lufkin High School and then became full time, staying for 36 years. She was class sponsor for the Lufkin High School classes of 1950, 1955 and 1961, and many of these students stayed in contact with her throughout her life. Frances was a director on the State Board of Vocational Homemakers Teachers Association of Texas for two years. In 1978, Frances received a distinguished graduate award from the Department of Human Sciences at the 75th anniversary of Stephen F. Austin State University.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, John Richardson of Garrison, Texas. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Williams Garrison of New Braunfels, TX, her niece Brenda Garrison White and husband Jim of New Braunfels, TX, and her nephew Michael H. Garrison and wife Toni, and their children, Kelsey Garrison and Connor Garrison, of Allen, TX.
Frances had many dear friends in Lufkin that she cherished. She loved her visitors, and many coffee and dessert afternoons were enjoyed with these friends. One of the highlights of her life occurred on April 12, 2019, when she celebrated her 100th birthday with her family, friends and fellow residents of her assisted living facility in New Braunfels. This lovely lady will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Rio Terra Senior Living, and the staff of Hope Hospice for their compassion and excellent care Frances received.
Frances requested a private funeral with immediate family only, and her request will be honored by her family. Those who wish to contribute in memory of Frances may do so to First United Methodist Church, 805 Denman Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901 or Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
