Funeral services for Stacy (Cheney) Hammer, 46, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Bubba Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Trinity County.
Ms. Hammer was born August 25, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of John Williford Cheney and Brenda Sue (Scogins) Cheney, and died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her residence.
Ms. Hammer loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing softball, music, and drawing. Ms. Hammer attended Broken Vessel Church in Lufkin.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Stephen Figueroa of Lufkin; daughter, Ashley Hammer and Josh Brimer of Etoile; son, Michael Attaway of Magnolia, AR; daughter, Alisha Attaway of Lufkin; son, Justin Attaway of Lufkin; father, John Cheney of Etoile; life-partner, Crystal Anderson of Trinity, TX; grandsons, Zackary Figueroa, Bryson Brimer, Chevi Attaway, and Brantley Brimer; granddaughters, Ariana Figueroa, Rylee Brimer, and Remington Woods; sister, Tammy Cheney of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, John and Amy Cheney of Huntington; brother, Robert Cheney of Pollok; brother, Shannon Cheney of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Hammer was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Cheney; and sister, Shelly Cheney.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Roberts, Cutler Flowers, John Cheney, Justin Attaway, Corbin Cheney, and Shannon Cheney.
Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Flowers.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
