Private graveside memorial services for Mona Jean Smithheart Lovett, 68, of Lufkin will be held in the Largent Cemetery with Pastor Robert Gibbo and Cade Downs officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lovett was born February 27, 1952 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Bobbie Jean (Sowell) and Ocie Lee Smithhart, Command Sgt. Major (Ret.), and died Saturday, March 21, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lovett graduated from Copperas Cove High School. She had resided in Lufkin for more than 45 years and was a delivery driver for UPS for almost 38 years. She also resided in Germany for 13 years. Mrs. Lovett enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteer work, including craft workshops for various nursing homes. Mrs. Lovett was a proud Christian.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Lovett of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Baylen and Tracy Lovett of Lufkin, Brandon and Angela Lovett of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Paige Forney, Piper Lovett, Parker Lovett, all of Fort Worth, Brennan Lovett, Oleona Lovett, Krysta Andrus and husband Brandon, and Skyler Jerke, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Glenda Smithhart of Lake Fork; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Pam Lovett of Lufkin; special friends, Angie Harden, Bobby and Judy Ray, all of Lufkin, Chuck and Janet Sweat of Florida, Sharon Johnson of Houston, and numerous friends in the Copperas Cove area; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lovett was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of the Pines, 317 E. Shepherd Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
