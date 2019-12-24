Paul Hugon

Paul was born in Gainesville, Texas on August 27, 1941. A graduate of Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, Ok) with a double major in horticulture and forestry, Paul retired from Temple Inland (Diboll, Tx) after 37 years, Paul was able to spend his life doing what he loved.
Paul was able to spend his last days knowing that he was loved by so many and lived in a community (Crystal Beach) that made him always feel he was home. He never encountered anyone that he didn’t befriend immediately. He was adored by many and loved by all. Paul was a true southern gentlemen, a quick witted prankster and a genuine pleasure just to be around! An avid fisherman and hunter, his love for the outdoors was well known and respected. He was a mentor to everyone that asked for help.
He is preceded in death by parents, Felix and Margaret Ruth Hugon.
Survivors include loving and devoted wife, Connie Hicks Hugon; son, Chris Hugon; daughter, Mandy Price; sister, Evalynne ( and Jim) Bartee; grandchildren, Adrian, Max, Ali, Christian, Cole, Kirsten and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Community Church (P O Box 1862, Crystal Beach, Tx 77650).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.