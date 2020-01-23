Funeral services for Chadley Shayne “Chad” Barington, 53, of Junction, formerly of Hudson, will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Tony Lyon officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Chad was born January 16, 1967 in Lufkin, Texas to Frankie (Westbrook) Gibson and Kenneth Barington. Chad went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020.
Chad loved his son, Zach and his fiancée, Terri; he loved his twin brother, “Bubba” and all of his family and friends; and to all the guys - they were known as “Buddy”. Chad left an impression on everyone who had the privilege of meeting him. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and scuba diving. He was blessed to have his dream job of managing the Escondido Ranch, where he managed the hunting operation and the trophy whitetail deer breeding operation.
Survivors include his fiancée, the love of his life, Terri Porter of Junction; son, Zachary Barington of Junction; stepdaughter, Allie Coker of Bastrop; stepson, Matt Coker of California; mother, Frankie Gibson and husband Roger of Pollok; father, Ken Barington and wife Sherry of Buchanan Dam; brothers, Brad Barington and wife Carol of Melvin, Blake Barington of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepbrother, David Gibson of Hallsville; stepsisters, Jackie Davis of Lufkin, Heather Smith of Jacksonville, Jayme Gibson of Lufkin; nephew, Justin Barington of Dallas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Edith Westbrook and Buck and Annece Barington; and uncle, Dana Westbrook.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Rooke, Chazz Slatinsky, Cody Moore, Kasey Miller, Rick Napolez, and Carroll Lewing.
Honorary pallbearers will be the 1984 Hudson Baseball Team, Ben Gardner, John Hedgepath, Allen Gesford, Danny Shoemaker, Bryan Baker, Dave Eider, Gary Gorodetsky, Randy Caddel, Jared Bowen, Owen Sellers, John Kendrick, David Gibson, Richard Davis and Matt Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Kurt and Betty Wiseman and the entire Escondido Family, Kenny and Darla Rooke, Paul and Debbie Bierschwale and family, Texas Oncology, Dr. Mark DeLeon, Kim and Leah, and Nurse Velda with Century Hospice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
