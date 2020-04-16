James E. Dodd
Services for James E. Dodd, 60, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Dodd died April 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Reginald Hamilton
Cremation arrangements for Reginald Hamilton, 58, of Lufkin, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Hamilton was born July 16, 1961, and died April 12, 2020, in Lufkin.
James R. Hartsfield
Cremation arrangements for James R. Hartsfield, 67, of Lufkin, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Hartsfield was born Nov. 22, 1952, and died April 7, 2020.
Shirley Lumpkin
Private graveside services for Shirley Lumpkin, 85, of Lufkin, will be in the Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Lumpkin was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Garrison, and died April 13, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Roy Marshall
Cremation arrangements for Roy Marshall, 67, of San Augustine, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Marshall was born April 2, 1953, and died April 12, 2020, in San Augustine.
Melanie Anne Mitchell
Cremation arrangements for Melanie Anne Mitchell, 56, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. She was born July 1, 1963, and died April 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
