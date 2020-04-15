Robert Wayne Sanderford
Private graveside services for Robert Wayne Sanderford, 74, of Pollok will be held in the Largent Cemetery with Reagan McClenny officiating.
Mr. Sanderford was born December 11, 1945 in Dallas, Texas to the late Julia (Jones) and Doward Eugene Sanderford, and died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Sanderford had resided in Lufkin for 13 years and previously resided in Dallas. He was a Repairman for Southwestern Bell/AT&T, retiring after 38 years of service. Mr. Sanderford was a member of Timberland Drive Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Ada Ann Sanderford of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Stacy Sanderford of Allen; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Russell Dickson of Pollok; and grandchildren, Aiden Dickson, Zach Sanderford, Robert Sanderford, Henry Sanderford, Bethany Sanderford, and Elizabeth Sanderford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
