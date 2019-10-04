Graveside services for Donald “Mac” Greening, 76, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Bethel Cemetery in Appleby.
Mr. Greening was born March 3, 1943 in Appleby, Texas to the late Mary Lee (Broach) and James Claude “Boney” Greening, and passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Greening served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965 and retired from the Lufkin office of the United States Postal Service following 40 years of service as a mail carrier. He enjoyed traveling, trading stocks and visiting with friends and family. Mr. Greening was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include his siblings, Mary Rambin of Garrison, Margarette Broussard of Bridge City, Mayburn Greening, Sr. of Lufkin, Homer Greening and wife Lee of Cleveland; brother-in-law, Harold Sparks of Nacogdoches; sister-in-law, Joyce Greening of Hughes Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff Greening; and siblings, Bobby Greening, Gary Greening, Sr., Sadie Greening and James Allen “Jack” Greening.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
