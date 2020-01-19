Chadley Shayne ‘Chad’ Barington
Visitation for Chadley Shayne “Chad” Barington, 53, of Junction, will be from 3-5 p.m. today at Kimble Funeral Home in Junction and from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Chad was born Jan. 16, 1967, in Lufkin and died Jan. 16, 2020, in Junction.
Archie McKinney
Archie McKinney, 77, died Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence in Diboll. He was born May 27, 1942. His services are pending with All Families Mortuary.
Lester Harrell Sanders
Graveside service for Lester Harrell Sanders, 98, of Benton, Arkansas, were held Friday at Thomas Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mr. Sanders died Jan. 12, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1921, in San Augustine County. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Barbara Ann Sanford
Services for Barbara Ann Sanford, 71, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Sanford was born Nov. 9, 1948, and died Jan. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Evonne Martine Wells
Services for Evonne Martine Wells, 65, of Lufkin will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Grace Baptist Church in Clawson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Mrs. Wells was born July 4, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri, and died Jan. 10, 2020, in a Dallas hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
John B. Wood
Services for John B. Wood, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Wood died Jan. 18, 2020, in Lufkin.
