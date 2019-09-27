Robin Machele Havard
Robin Machele Havard, age 10, of Bronson, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas surrounded by her family.
Robin was born in Lufkin, Texas on April 18, 2009 to Gare Dean Havard and Amber Nicole Crow. She was a lifelong resident of Sabine County and student at West Sabine Elementary and a member of Little Flock Baptist Church.
Robin was a former Pee Wee League Cheerleader and she took classes in ballet, tap, and tumbling. She loved to draw, paint, and make slime. She also loved WWE and her favorite wrestler was The Undertaker.
Robin is survived by her mother, Amber Havard of Bronson; her grandparents, James and Brenda Crow of Bronson and Jane Havard McDaniel and Jack McDaniel of Lufkin; brothers, Herbert Welch, Jr. of Bronson and Johnathan Havard of San Antonio; sisters, Haley Nicole Welch of Bronson and Erika Havard of Hillister; aunts, Angela White, Brandi Ebarb, Vicky Copley, and Angie Curry and husband, Jamie; uncle, Jimbo Crow; nieces and nephews, Cecily Welch, Bryan Welch, and Ilee Wymer; and numerous other family members, friends, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gare Havard and her grandfather, Hershal Havard.
A visitation of Robin’s family and friends will start at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 27 and run through Saturday, September 28, 2019 and until service time Sunday at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr Street, Hemphill, Texas.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Ebarb and Bro Kevin Pouge officiating.
Burial will follow services in Plainview Cemetery, FM 2024 and FM 1, Pineland, Texas.
You may leave condolences and sign online memorial book at starrfuneralhome.com.
