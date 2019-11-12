James Reagan “Pop” Swann
James Reagan “Pop” Swann, 72, peacefully passed from this earth surrounded by his family on November 9, 2019 at Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin. Born in Camden, TX on 12/18/1946, Mr. Swann attended school in Corrigan until his junior year where he attended Nacogdoches High School. This is also where he met his true soul mate, Linda. After Linda had moved away, years later he ran into Linda’s brother Ronnie and reunited with her. They never left each other’s side again. Married for over 52 years, Pop and Nana raised 3 children, Brad, Greg and Penny. Mr. Swann set the example of how life should be lived and how to treat others. He loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his family.
Mr. Swann was preceded in death by his father, James C. Swann, his mother, Lawana Swann, and his granddaughter, Courtney Renee Swann.
The loved ones he left behind are his wife of 52 years, Linda Swann, son, Brad Swann and wife Juanita of New Braunfels, son, Greg Swann and wife Vicki of Lufkin, daughter, Penny Moore of Lufkin, grandchildren, Danielle Taylor and spouse Ally of San Antonio, Garrett Swann of San Antonio, Angelia “KK” Swann of Onalaska, Maddi Moore, Dawson Moore, and Landon Moore all of Lufkin, step grandchildren, Shelbi Williamson of West Monroe, LA, Evan Wright of Burleson and Aaron Wright of New Braunfels, numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbears will be Carroll White, Vernis Rogers, Michael Cosby, Garrett Swann, Dawson Moore and Landon Moore
Mr. Reagan McClenny will officiate service.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with services following directly after at McNutt Funeral Home located at 400 S. First Street in Lufkin. Burial will follow in Union Spring Cemetery in Corrigan , Texas
